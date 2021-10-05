Divyanka Tripathi is overjoyed as she received a Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy made by her fans. The actress who was the runner-up of KKK 11, sadly could not lift the winner's trophy as Arun Bijlani won the stunt-based reality show. Divyanka posted a video on Instagram and thanked her fans for the token of love.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)