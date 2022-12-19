The first look at Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor has dropped, and the Sex Education star looks stylish in the look. Gatwa is set to be the fourteenth Doctor going forward as he replaces Jodie Whittaker and will be joined by Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in the upcoming series. Doctor Who: Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa to Replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Becomes the First Non-White Actor to Take Up the Role!

Check Out the Tweet:

First look at Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in ‘DOCTOR WHO’. pic.twitter.com/pybT44s6Dq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2022

