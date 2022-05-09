Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is all set to fill in the shoes of the Doctor. Replacing Jodie Whitaker to become the 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa also creates history as being the first non-white actor to play the role in the franchise. He becomes the successor to stars like David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi in joining this role.

Check Out the Source Below:

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as ‘The Doctor’, replacing Jodie Whittaker. pic.twitter.com/rYYYX03ckb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2022

Ncuti opened up about becoming the 14th Doctor as well. Says he is deeply honoured and beyond excited to be joining this role.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Ncuti Gatwa on becoming the next Doctor in ‘DOCTOR WHO’ “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared…Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.” pic.twitter.com/TKUp8Sqncl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)