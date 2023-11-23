(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Doctor Who The Star Beast: Donna Noble Meets Meep in This New Preview From the 60th Anniversary Special! (Watch Video)
In a sneak peek from one of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special episodes, Donna Noble encounters the Meep in her daughter Rose's bedroom, adding a touch of hilarity to the episode. The Star Beast episode will be out on November 25.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 23, 2023 09:33 PM IST