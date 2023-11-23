In an exciting preview clip from the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special, The Star Beast, fan-favorite character Donna Noble encounters the mysterious Meep in her daughter's bedroom, where the enigmatic alien has been concealed. The scene teases a thrilling reunion and hints at the dynamic narrative to unfold in this special anniversary episode. As Donna Noble, portrayed by Catherine Tate, steps into the fantastical world of Doctor Who once again, fans are eagerly anticipating the nostalgic and intriguing moments that will mark the celebration of six decades of the iconic sci-fi series. Doctor Who: Jonathan Groff to Guest Star in the Popular Series.

Watch The Star Beast Preview: