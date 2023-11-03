A complaint was filed by PFA officer Gaurav Gupta against Elvish Yadav alleging he organised rave parties and smuggled venomous snakes. An FIR was registered against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and five other individuals at a police station in Noida. The police officials are reportedly investigating Elvish’s involvement in this matter. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Receives Threat Call Demanding Rs 1 Crore; Files FIR In Gurugram Police Station - Reports.

Elvish Yadav Accused Of Smuggling Venomous Snakes

Uttar Pradesh | FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2023

