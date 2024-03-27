EPIC Channel's Eco India will be returning with season 9. The new season will include interesting episodes. It will premiere on EPIC Channel from March 30 at 8 pm and will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The promo gives a glimpse of what to expect from the new season. EPIC Channel captioned it as, 'A new season of inspiring techniques from across the world, that are developed in an endeavour to protect nature and our future.' Tyohaar Ki Thali: Epic Channel India Gives a Glimpse of Sakshi Tanwar Making Gujiya on the Occasion of Holi (Watch Promo).

Watch The Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC (@epicchannelindia)

