Epic Channel India is set to celebrate Women’s Day in a special way with the telecast of Bharat Ki Betiyan. Scheduled to air on March 8, this show will honour the achievements of women across India. Through captivating stories and narratives, the show promises to showcase the contributions of women from different walks of life. Bharat Ki Betiyan will be aired on Epic Channel from 6pm to 9pm. Bogus Phone Operators: DocuBay's Latest Is on How Americans Are Scammed by Illegal Call Centres From India.

Watch The Promo Video Of Bharat Ki Betiyan Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC (@epicchannelindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)