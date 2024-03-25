Epic Channel India is set to celebrate Holi in a special way with the telecast of Tyohaar Ki Thali. Scheduled to air on March 25, Sakshi Tanwar shows how to make Gujiya, and celebrate the joyful festival with family. The video captioned as, 'Holi ka rang chadta hai yaadon aur yaaron ke saath! Aaiye saath milkar manayein khushiyon ka yeh special tyohaar!,' says it all! Bharat Ki Betiyan: Epic Channel India To Telecast Women’s Day Special Show on March 8 at This Time! (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Tyohaar Ki Thali Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC (@epicchannelindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)