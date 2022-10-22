Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan who were seen portraying the lead characters in one of the leading shows, Imlie has emerged as the audience’s favourite onscreen couple for their bond and chemistry. Sumbul and Fahmaan fans have fondly termed the duo’s friendship as #SuMaan. Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen on the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is one of the most beloved contestants in the show. She is someone who has always received support from everyone inside the house and outside the house as well. Fahmaan Khan who has been a constant support to the actress has yet again spilled his heart out for Sumbul. Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan to Grace the Reality Show to Support His Imlie Co-Star Sumbul Touqeer – Reports.

Take a look:

A little too long to type on Twitter so here's what I think. #BB16 pic.twitter.com/OGe881qP0z — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) October 20, 2022

