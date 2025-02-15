Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the spotlight after collaborating with Bigg Boss 18’s second runner-up, Rajat Dalal, on his podcast. During the episode, Elvish allegedly mocked Chum Darang, targeting her ethnicity and background. He also ridiculed Chum’s relationship with Karan Veer Mehra, even comparing her to the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Following these controversial remarks, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Elvish for his alleged racist comments. In response, today, Elvish shared a statement on X, claiming that a false narrative was being created. “I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone,” a part of his post reads. Elvish Yadav Summoned: NCW Sends Notice to YouTuber Over Alleged ‘Racist’ Remarks Against Actress Chum Darang.

Elvish Yadav Reacts to Claims of Making 'Racist' Remark About 'BB 18' Star Chum Darang

A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way. There was never any intention to target or insult anyone.I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 15, 2025

Viral Video of Elvish Yadav Talking About Chum Darang

