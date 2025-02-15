The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly making racist remarks against actress Chum Darang. Yadav has been asked to appear before the commission on February 17 to respond to the allegations. The controversy began when Chum Darang, an actress known for her roles in Bollywood films, accused Yadav of making derogatory comments about her ethnicity during one of his recent videos. The remarks sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling for action against the content creator. In response to the public outcry, the NCW took cognizance of the matter and issued a formal notice to Yadav. Elvish Yadav in Legal Trouble After False Claims of Police Escort for Jaipur Shoot.

