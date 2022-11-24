Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbhachyaa have turned producers and their new non-fiction show is all set to air from December 5, 2022. The show it titled Fawwara Chowk and it will air on Dangal TV. The programme will feature Mona Lisa, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Ali Asgar. The channel recently released a promo of the same on its social media handle. Shehnaaz Gill Plays with Comedian Bharti Singh's Son Laksh in Latest Video.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dangal TV (@dangal_tv_channel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)