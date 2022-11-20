Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a black strapless gown for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The actress won an award at the event that she dedicated to her rumoured beau, late actor Sidharth Shukla. During her award acceptance speech she mentioned, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla this is for you”. Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night: Ranveer Singh Sets the Stage on Fire With His Impeccable Dance Act at the Event (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill’s Award Acceptance Speech

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garima sidnaazian (@garima_sidn_aaz22)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)