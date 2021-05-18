Gauahar Khan is a regular on social media. Recently, when she shared a goofy video on Instagram featuring her and Zaid Darbar, a user mentioned that "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet." To which, the actress could not keep mum and gave it back to the 'loser'.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Here's How Gauahar Gave It Back:

Gauahar Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)