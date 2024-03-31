GenV Season 2 production has been postponed indefinitely due to Chance Perdomo's tragic passing in a motorcycle accident at 27. Filming, scheduled for April, halted. Gen V creators and Prime Video expressed condolences, highlighting Perdomo's charm and kindness. Now, they may face a dilemma to rewrite scripts in order to exclude Perdomo's character or recast the role of Andre Anderson, known for magnetic powers. Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn in The Boys spinoff. Chance Perdomo Dies at 27 in a Motorcycle Accident; Actor Was Known for His Roles in TV Series' 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'.

Gen V Season 2 Production Delayed After Chance Perdomo's Death

#GenV S2 production has been delayed indefinitely following Chance Perdomo's passing Filming was going to start in April pic.twitter.com/PMmVQCyMdY — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 30, 2024

Prime Video and Makers of Gen V Mourn The Actor's Demise

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)