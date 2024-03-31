Chance Perdomo, recognised for his performances in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has met an untimely demise at 27 following a motorcycle accident. In an official statement to Variety, his publicist confirmed the tragic news, revealing that no other individuals were involved. Remembered for his passion for the arts and infectious zest for life, Perdomo's warmth resonated deeply with those who knew him. As the family mourns the loss of their beloved son and brother, they have requested privacy to grieve and remember him in peace. Gen V First Look: The Boys College Spinoff Series Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 (Watch Video).

Chance Perdomo Dies At 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)