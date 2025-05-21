American actor George Wendt, best known for portraying Norm Peterson in the NBC sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76 at the time of his passing. The actor's publicist confirmed the news to Variety on Tuesday (May 20). According to TMZ, Wendt passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. Wendt's publicist said, "George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time." Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Actor, Dies at 45 Due to Cancer.

