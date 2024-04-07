Amidst the ongoing anticipation for this year's Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, K-pop group TWICE's member Nayeon has been officially announced as the latest addition to the list. The official social media handle of the Seoul Waterbomb Festival made the revelation on April 7. Sharing a picture of the K-pop star, they wrote, "Nayeon, the center’s standard! Freshness POP! POP! A water bomb full of excitement and bursting with fruit juice." On July 7, 2024, Nayeon will grace the festival, representing the green team. The Waterbomb Seoul 2024 will take place from July 5 to July 7. ‘One Spark’ Teaser: TWICE Members Showcase Their Unwavering Bond in Upcoming Music Video – WATCH.

Check Out Waterbomb Seoul’s X Post Here:

센터의 정석 나연! 상큼함이 POP! POP!💕 과즙미 터지는 설렘 가득한 워터밤🍒🍑🍋🍏 🟢GREEN TEAM l 7.7(SUN) WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 ✅날짜 : 2024년 7월 5일(금) ~ 7일(일) ✅티켓 구매 : @waterbomb_official 프로필 상단 링크 클릭 📌유의사항 *각 회차의 티켓이 매진되면, 별도 공지 없이… pic.twitter.com/7jKkjO6Wxv — Waterbomb_Official (@waterbomb_seoul) April 7, 2024

