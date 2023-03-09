As per reports, Star Plus' hit show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will have a new entry soon. The show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is said to have Dheeraj Dhoopar as Sai Joshi's love interest. However, there has been no confirmation on this news as of yet. Are you excited for the new twist on the show? Lock Upp Season 2: Munawar Faruqui to Turn Mentor for Kangana Ranaut's Show – Reports.

Dheeraj Dhoopar to Enter GHKKPM:

