Warner Bros. Discovery is officially set to relaunch HBO Max as simply Max and the streaming service has announced its slated content ahead of its upcoming rebrand. The rebranded service will offer a combination of content from Discovery+ and HBO Max, which will be available in May or June according to reports. Warner Bros Discovery Believes the "HBO" in "HBO Max" Turns Away Many Potential Subscribers.

HBO Max has been renamed ‘Max.’ pic.twitter.com/HRvaCcS9ij — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2023

