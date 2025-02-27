National Science Day is celebrated every year in India in a major way. National Science Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28. During National Science Day, schools, colleges, and institutions conduct programmes, exhibitions, seminars, and events to teach students about science. Let’s take this opportunity to learn more about renowned Indian physicist CV Raman, who was known for his discovery called the Raman Effect. In addition, let’s know more about the father of surgery, Sage Sushruta. He is believed to have lived in India some time between 1000 and 800 BC, and he played a major role in advancing medicine in ancient India. To know more about them, watch the below EPICPEDIA - Unknown Facts of India and Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India videos. National Science Day Date, Theme, History and Significance: What Is the Raman Effect? All You Need To Know About the Day.

Learn More About Father of Surgery, Sage Sushruta:

Know More About Indian Physicist, CV Raman:

Learn About CV Raman Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)