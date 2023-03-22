Hina Khan, who is currently in Mecca, for Umrah shared pics from the holy place on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen dressed in burqa as she poses with her family. "Mashallah Jazaakallah..May Allah accept our umrah and dua," a part of her post's caption read. Hina Khan Arrives in Mecca to Perform First Umrah Ahead of Ramadan 2023 (View Pics and Video).

Hina Khan Performs Umrah With Family:

