Hina Khan has shared some gorgeous pictures straight from Kashmir on the occasion of Eid 2023. The popular television actress is celebrating the auspicious festival in ‘Jannat-e-Kashmir’! She has given glimpses of her ethnic attire for the occasion and the exotic locale. Hina wished everyone saying 'Eid Mubarak' on Instagram. Hina Khan Performs Umrah in Mecca, Actress Shares Pics From the Holy Place Wearing A Burqa (View Post).

Hina Khan’s Wishes On Eid ul-Fitr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

