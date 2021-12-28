After making fans curious with posters and teaser, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of Human. Starring Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Kriti Kulhari in major roles, the Disney+ Hotstar series unmasks the dark side of the pharma world and also highlights the scams in the medical world. The series is based on how the business of saving lives comes at the cost of taking lives. The show releases on the OTT platform on January 14, 2022.

Watch Human Trailer:

