Filmmaker Karan Johar who will be seen as the judge on Colors TV, Hunarbaaz left co-judges Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty in splits as per the latest promo shared by the channel. In the video, we get to see a contestant namely Rohit Thakur, dressed as a girl, dancing with KJO on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. That's not it, as we also see Karan pouring a mug full of water and flirting with Rohit. Aww!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

