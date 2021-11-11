The teaser of Illegal Season 2 starring Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra in major roles is out. Both the actors reprise their roles from the previous season. In the glimpse of the show, we see Neha as Niharika Singh who locks horns with Piyush's Janardhan Jaitley. The video is intriguing and promises a nail-biting experience.

Watch Video:

