EPIC introduces a compelling new show set to unravel the intricacies of India's postal service, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes processes that ensure letters and vital deliveries reach their destinations seamlessly. Through captivating narratives and real-life incidents, the show promises to offer viewers a comprehensive understanding of how the postal system functions and the significant role it plays in connecting people across the nation. Scheduled to premiere on April 8 at 9 pm, audiences can anticipate a captivating exploration into the heart of India Post's operations. Laal Banarasi - Mahasaptah Promo: Can Gauri Save Her Child and Stop Her Husband from Remarrying? (Watch Video).

Watch India Post Video:

