India Post-run speed post service is reportedly being disrupted nationwide ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2025. A viral video on social media shows a Varanasi man questioning the India Post office staff in the city. The man is heard saying that he is unable to speed post Rakhi ahead of the festival. In response to his questions, the woman said the speed post service had been closed nationwide since August 2. It is also claimed that India Post is selling a Rakhi envelope for INR 10 each, but customers have to take it to a private courier service to post it. India Post To Merge Registered Post With Speed Post From September 1, Retiring Its Iconic Postal Service After Decades: What It Means for You.

India Post Office in Varanasi Halts Speed Post Service Citing Server Issues

Citing server issues, Indian post has halted the speed post service ahead of Rakshabandhan in Varanasi. Indian Post selling Rakhi envelope for ₹10 each but you will have to take it to a private courier service to post it. pic.twitter.com/LUCsJdFlUL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 5, 2025

