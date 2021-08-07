This weekend it is going to be all about love on Indian Idol 12, as filmmaker Karan Johar will be gracing the show. Amid this, we will see Arunita Kanjilal confessing that she is a huge fan of KJo and loves his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. To which, the director insists Arunita to recreate her favourite scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer. You cannot miss this one!

