Indori Ishq trailer is here and it gives no new spin to the done-to-death genre of a romantic thriller. There's a hero who just can't get over the girl who cheated on him and that becomes the source of all his troubles. It gets dirty and dark but nothing that we haven't seen or heard before. Hopefully, when the series hits MX PLayer on June 10, we might get to see something unique.

Check out the trailer of Indori Ishq

