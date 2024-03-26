Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare's dating rumours began after they were spotted together multiple times. They also shared reels featuring each other on Instagram. Recently, Shiv appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he ended his dating rumours with Daisy. The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up said, 'Nahi, kuch nahi tha. Aap ek baar cafe mein jao kisi ke saath, aap ek baar dikh jao, aur dono smile kar lo bas. Aur log kya bolte hain, cute jodi hai (No, there was nothing like that. You go to a cafe with someone, meet someone, and smile, and that's it. People start saying they are a cute couple).' He then called her a 'good friend'. Bigg Boss Fame Shiv Thakare Gets ED Summons as Witness in Money Laundering Case - Reports.

