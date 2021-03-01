Ishara Channel is here to entertain you with brand new shows like never before. Want to know more about it? Here's Anand Mahindra's tweet to give you a glimpse of what the TV channel offers.

Check It Out:

Aaj hi se dekhiye... https://t.co/Yj9F197nwj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2021

Don't Miss These Shows!

आज से आ रहा है एक नया टी॰वी॰ चैनल इशारा… इशारा, ज़िन्दगी का नज़ारा इसके हर एक नज़ारे में ज़िंदगी के रंग हैं, हर रंग जादू से भरा है जशनों के क़िस्सों और भरपूर मनोरंजन के लिये देखिये ये नया टी॰वी चैनल... इशारा #Ishara (Disclosure: IN10 Media is co-promoted by my Family Office) pic.twitter.com/JJdklpDjKZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)