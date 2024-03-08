Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan. Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds shared the first pics from their wedding as they announced the shaadi news. In the photos, the bride and groom look happy as they smile at each other while holding their framed marriage certificate. One of the snapshots also showcases Adil planting a kiss on Somi's forehead. Check it out! Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Marries Bigg Boss 12’s Somi Khan in Jaipur -Reports.

Adil Khan Durrani Marries Somi Khan

