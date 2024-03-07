Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reportedly married again. As per reports, he recently tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12’s Somi Khan. The wedding took place secretly in Jaipur, as confirmed by sources to ETimes. Adil and Somi have chosen to keep the marriage private due to Adil's previous media attention. No official statement has been released by either party yet. Somi Khan, who appeared on Bigg Boss 12 alongside her sister Saba Khan, was part of the season won by Dipika Kakar. Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Sent to Judicial Custody by Andheri Court.

