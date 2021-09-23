In a shocking turn of events, we hear Jagnoor Aneja who was seen in MTV's Love School Part 1 and 2 has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he was in Egypt at the time of his death. He was 40. This news has come as a shocker to many. However, nothing official has been confirmed by the deceased's family yet.

Jagnoor Aneja's Last Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagnoor Aneja (@jagnoor_aneja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)