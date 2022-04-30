It was recently, when Amazon Prime Video announced 40 new titles which are set to release soon. Among the list was also Paatak Lok Season 2 starring Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead. His character as a cop, Hathiram Chaudhary in the crime thriller had received much love. Now, as per reports in Pinkvilla, Jaideep is charging a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore for Paatal Lok 2. He was given Rs 40 lakh for the show's first season. Bloody Brothers Review: Jaideep Ahlawat And Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub's Zee5 Series Is A Yawn-Watch.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)