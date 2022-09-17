The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 announced their first wild card contestant and it's none other than Indian athlete Dutee Chand. As per a new promo shared by Colors TV, we see the Olympian dancing to "Dhaakad" song on the stage, as she gets introduced by Madhuri Dixit. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Narrates the Darkest Phase of Her Life by Dancing on 'Bekhayali' (Watch Promo Video).

Dutee Chand in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

