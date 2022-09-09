TV star Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to go retro on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's upcoming episode. As he will be seen grooving to Mohammed Rafi's popular song "Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye" in front of the judges. The makers of the show have dropped a new promo of Gashmeer dancing to the Bollywood tunes and it's wow. Do not miss it! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: It's Rubina Dilaik vs Shilpa Shinde for Golgappa Challenge in New Promo of the Show - WATCH.

