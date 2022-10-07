Get ready to see Madhuri Dixit and internet sensation Kili Paul dancing to Bollywood tunes on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Well, as per new promo shared by Colors TV, we see MD and Kili dancing on "Channe Ke Khet Mein" from the 1994 movie Anjaam. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kili Paul Impresses His ‘Favourite’ Madhuri Dixit by Crooning a Romantic Hindi Song (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)