Tonight on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik went the bold way as she grooved to Aamir Khan's song "Aankhon Se Tune" with her choreographer Sanam Johar. From lifts, flashing emotions to dancing in rain, the TV star does it all. Kudos to her! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Dances to Deepika Padukone's Song 'Ghoomar' on the Dance Reality Show (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)