Karan Kundrra is definitely the guy every girl needs in life, as a viral video in which he's seen schooling the paparazzi for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash is pure gold. It so happened that KK was miffed with the paps and told them it was wrong on their part to campaign outside Tejasswi's house. He said, "Girlfriend hai meri, mai ye sab nahi jhel sakta.” Tejasswi Prakash Lip-Syncs to ‘Bitches Come and Go Brah’ Viral Trend With Beau Karan Kundrra (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)