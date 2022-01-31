The Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash. Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up, whereas Karan Kundrra turned out to be the second runner-up of the controversial reality TV show. The actor shared a post thanking everyone for the love and support and even mentioned, “Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.”

Karan Kundrra Thanks His Fans

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

