Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their love. Now, Karan and Tejasswi had a photoshoot done and while they look colourful and impart major couple goals, Karan took to social media to share the pictures with a quirky caption that read: ‘trust me she bullied me into it! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life.’ Tejasswi gave a fun reply to his post stating: ‘Wait for some amazing moves by the one and only @kkundrra. Hell yeah I bullied him into it #boss’. Mann Kasturi Re: Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde Look Madly in Love New Poster From the Marathi Film (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

