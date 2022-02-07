Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. The couple looked happy in each other's company on their D-day. Having said that, now a clip of the actress dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's "Oo Antava" song at her reception is going viral online. In the video, Karishma could be seen flaunting her moves in a glittery dress.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Ki Gazab Khabre (@tvkighazabkhabre)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)