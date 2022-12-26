Katha Ankahee, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, is all set for the biggest turning point, likely in the latest episode. The show fans are eagerly waiting for Katha Ankahee episode 16, which is expected to show the ‘one-night between its lead pair, Viaan Raghuwanshi (Adnan Khan) and Katha Singh Garewal (Aditi Dev Sharma). As the ardent followers of the show would know that Katha needs more than one crore rupees for her 8-year-old son Aarav’s treatment, Katha has agreed to spend a night with Viaan as part of his condition for the money. In a little spoiler, fans can see Kathaa’s in-laws trying to reach out to her to help her financially. Meanwhile, Viaan also looks in turmoil regarding the entire situation. One would have to wait for the latest episode of Katha Ankahee to see how it all unfolds.

Katha Ankahee is an official Hindi remake of the Turkish drama Binbir Gece that first aired in 2006. It is also known as 1001 Nights or One Thousand and One Nights in English. Katha Ankahee airs on the SET India channel as well as streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Watch Video: Katha Ankahee Episode 16 SPOILER

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)