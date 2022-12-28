In the coming Katha Ankahee Episode 18, Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) will submit her resignation to her employer, Viaan Raghuvanshi (Adnan Khan). She takes this step immediately after their one-night stand as a part of the “deal” between them. Regular viewers would know about Katha’s decision to sleep in with her boss in exchange for her son’s treatment money. As for Viaan, he had put this condition to test Katha’s morality in order to change his cynical views about women. Katha Ankahee Episode 17 Update: Katha Returns to Hospital With Money, Viaan Looks Gloomy After One-Night Stand!

Watch Video: Katha Ankahee Episode 18 SPOILER

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)