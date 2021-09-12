The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have dropped a fresh news promo of the quiz show and it looks grand. As Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh are the new guests on the show. We also see Amitabh Bachchan chanting ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ in the clip. FYI, these are the athletes who won medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)