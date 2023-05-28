Kerala Crime Files – Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara is the upcoming Malayalam web series starring Lal, Aju Varghese among others. The trailer glimpses how a team of police officials try to solve murder case with just one clue - a fake address, which they get from a lodge register. This series is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 23. Kerala Crime Files: From Cast to Plot, All You Need to Know About Aju Varghese and Lal's Malayalam Web-Series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch The Trailer Of Kerala Crime Files Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)