After Bigg Boss 16, viewers are desperately waiting for an update on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, as per latest update, we hear few BB16 contestants have been approached for Colors TV's KKK. Reportedly, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are the names who might be seen on KKK 13. Bigg Boss 16: Finalist Shalin Bhanot Turns Down Rohit Shetty's Offer For Khatron Ke Khiladi.

BB16 Contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants who have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 ☆ Shiv Thakare ☆ Archana Gautam ☆ Soundarya Sharma ☆ Priyanka Chahar Choudhary — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)