Killer Soup is a black comedy crime thriller starring Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles. The eight-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix. Killer Soup has opened to positive response from critics. From its gripping narrative to the stellar performances of the star cast, the Abhishek Chaubey directorial has been lauded by critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Killer Soup Review: Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix Series is a Lukewarm Blend of Dark Humour and Predictability.

Bollywood Bubble – Konkona Sensharma is the undoubted star of the show. Manoj Bajpayee is at his best but Koko is even a notch higher. Abhishek’s storytelling will keep you hooked to your seat, not letting you waiver from it even for a second.

Times Now – Killer Soup makes its killer moves through a maze of occurrences, some of which push hard against our threshold of believability. What makes it hold together is the underlying core of can-you-believe-this incredulity that accompanies every quirky twist and turn.

PeepingMoon.com – Abhishek shapes a story that deserves your attention. Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee assure you that the viewing time is worth dedicating to them and their tale.

Mashable – Though predictable, the show is at its best in the mid with twists and turns that bring out the best from its actors.

Scroll.in – The eight-episode Netflix series has the heightened quality, hectic air and unruly energy associated with absurdist comedy. Bajpayee portrays Umesh’s increasingly untenable position with remarkable subtlety and the self-deprecating wit. Konkona Sensharma’s tour de force performance is a show-stopper.

